A bundle with the Echo Show 5 and a Ring Doorbell is only $85 for Prime members

Amazon has pulled another solid deal out of its hat ahead of Prime Day. Prime members can now snag . You’d essentially be getting the smart doorbell for free, as Echo Show 5 typically costs the same price. The normally costs $100 by itself. The standard price of the bundle is $150, which is already $35 less than the products cost separately.

The current version of the Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 arrived a year ago. We gave it , finding the decent sound quality and bedside-table size to be plus points. The tap-to-snooze option is useful too. However, the interface perhaps isn’t as intuitive as it could be and, while it has a better webcam than the first version of the device, it’s still only 2MP.

Meanwhile, the second-gen version of Ring Video Doorbell arrived in 2020. It offers up to 1080p HD video, an improvement over the original model’s 720p resolution. You can view a video feed from the device on Echo Show 5 as well as on a phone, tablet or PC. The doorbell can run on battery power alone. It can also be hardwired or connected to a Ring solar charger.

Amazon says the device offers better night vision than the first-gen doorbell as well as adjustable motion zones. There’s a privacy zone option that allows you to block out certain parts of the field of view from recordings as well. Given that the second-gen Ring Video Doorbell is two years old, this deal could be an instance of Amazon trying to offload existing stock ahead of a possible next-gen model.

