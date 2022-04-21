A bunch of Google Nest devices are on sale for as low as $80

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for new devices to add to your smart home setup, you can get a few Nest gadgets for less right now. Both Adorama and B&H Photo have discounted a handful of Google smart home gadgets, including the Nest Cam Indoor, which is $20 off and down to $80. The Nest Cam Outdoor and the Video Doorbell Battery are both $30 off and down to $150, too.

The Nest Cams on sale are quite similar, but the Nest Cam Outdoor has a weatherproof design so you can place it anywhere outside your home, plus expanded Night Vision and an internal battery. The latter means you don’t have to place the camera near an outlet, instead, you can snap it into place on its base and leave it be. Google estimates you’ll get up to seven months of battery life, depending on how much activity the camera records regularly, before you’ll need to recharge it.

Both the Indoor and Outdoor cams record at 1080p and they’ll send alerts to your phone when motion is detected in their line of site. Both also have built in speakers and microphones, so you can hear what’s going on and speak to people on the other end of the camera.

As for the Video Doorbell, it lets you keep an eye on what’s going on outside any door. Since the model on sale runs on a rechargeable battery, installation is pretty easy and you can use it with any door — not just your front door. As with the security cameras, the Nest Video Doorbell will send you alerts when you have a visitor and you can chat with them through your phone and the device’s built-in speaker and microphone. Google’s “intelligent alerts” can also differentiate between a visitor, a package being delivered, an animal sighting and more, so you’ll always know what’s happening and if it requires your immediate attention.

