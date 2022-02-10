A Book of Boba Fett fan comic is the Star Wars show at its best

Disney Plus’ Star Wars spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett has wrapped, leaving behind teases for season 3 of The Mandalorian, a fair bit of fan griping, and fairly widespread agreement that Grogu/Baby Yoda is still pretty cute. It’s also prompted something fun from a fan: Eisner-winning Nimona author and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power creator and showrunner ND Stevenson has been threading a fan comic called This Place Was Home on Twitter.

Stevenson introduced the comic on Feb. 4, tweeting this description:

I have done something absurd. I went into a fugue state and drew 75 pages (and counting?!) of a fancomic about Boba Fett’s childhood. I love comics. I love Star Wars. I will be posting it in installments here, starting…TODAY!! In some ways it is extremely loose with Star Wars lore. In other ways it is exhaustively researched. It takes place during a period of time only hinted at by the canon. Everyone swears. Hopefully you will have fun reading it whether or not you are a Star Wars fan!

This Place Was Home opens with a scene taken from Book of Boba Fett, as the bounty hunter and his tentative ally Fennec Shand sit together by a fire at night on the little-loved desert world of Tatooine. In Stevenson’s version, though, Shand proposes a drinking game that leads to Boba telling stories from childhood, about his father Jango and his “friend? coworker? partner? I was never sure…” Zam Wesell, the shape-changing Clawdite bounty hunter Jango sent to assassinate Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones. Over the course of several installments, Stevenson has been telling little stories about Boba’s childhood relationship with Zam, who he clearly adopted as a kind of big sister or even mother figure.

Stevenson’s fans will find a lot of similarities between This Place Was Home and their published comics work, including Lumberjanes and the autobiographical comics in the book The Fire Never Goes Out. Young Boba has a shouty, hyper energy reminiscent of the title character in Nimona, and Zam plays shape-shifter scare tricks on him just as Nimona does to other people. But the two characters also bond easily and naturally in ways familiar from Stevenson’s other work.

And their conversation about how Zam was born with one face, but through hard work has shifted to one that feels more natural to her, strongly recalls the kinds of transition-memoir comics Stevenson is publishing on their comics Substack, I’m Fine I’m Fine Just Understand. Stevenson spoke to The Hamden Journal in October 2021 about launching that Substack, charting their personal journey and offering “some kind of reassurance from the future that there is a path out of those dark places.”

This Place Was Home seems more likely to be heading into dark places. The latest flashback installment has young Boba — a mod-free clone of Jango, the DNA source for all the original clone troopers of the Clone Wars — meeting a young standard clone, and realizing possibly for the first time that while those clones are kids like him, they’re also subject to strict rules and testing, and can be cavalierly destroyed if they aren’t up to their designers’ expectations. And given how Zam Wesell’s story ended in Attack of the Clones, Boba’s childhood big-sis story isn’t likely to wrap on a cheery note either.

Still, the comic has been enjoyable so far, in a lighthearted, wholesome Darth Vader and Son kind of way. It’s a more personable take on Boba Fett than the TV series offered, and a surprisingly plausible one, given how few details the films and shows have filled in about his early life, growing up on Camino.

Read part 1 of This Place Was Home on Twitter

Part 2 starts here

Part 3, in a separate thread