A 14-inch convertible joins MSI’s business laptop lineup

MSI has made a number of updates to the Summit Series, its line of high-end business laptops. The Summit E14 Evo, Summit E13 Flip Evo, Summit E16 Flip Evo, and Summit E16 Flip (which is similar to the Filp Evo with a higher-resolution screen and discrete GPU options). There’s also a brand-new model, the Summit E14 Flip Evo, which is a convertible version (meaning its screen can fold backwards into a tablet shape) of the Summit E14 Evo. Interestingly, the 15-inch Summit E15 does not appear to have been updated.

The Summit E14 Flip would be for people who need a screen larger than that of the 13.4-inch E13 Flip Evo but don’t want to jump to a 16-inch model. It also offers a higher-resolution panel than the 13-inch convertible, maxing out at 2880 x 1800 resolution whereas the smaller model (as well as the clamshell E14) is an older-school 1920 x 1200.

Apart from the screen resolution, the E14 Flip appears to be largely similar to the clamshell E14, with identical configuration options, dimensions, and port selections.

The new Summit models come with Tobii Aware, an eye-tracking technology that locks a device or blurs its screen if its user is not nearby. This sort of software has become more common on high-end business laptops over the past few years, and can provide some peace of mind to users who deal with sensitive information.

“Users and businesses want computers that proactively work to keep their information secure while also helping with their wellbeing and productivity. This is exactly what Tobii Aware brings when paired with MSI’s new line of laptops,” said Ulrica Wikström, Tobii’s VP of PC, in a statement.

The Summit E Series, priced to compete with premium models like Dell’s XPS line, are best known for packing a reasonable amount of power into a lightweight chassis. While build quality has not been quite on the level of top competitors in the business space (such as Apple’s MacBook Pro or Lenovo’s ThinkPads) the designs are sleek and professional with durable finishes.

The new laptops are available for purchase now. E14 Flip Evo models start at $1,499, and E14 Evo models start at $1,249. The E13 Flip Evo starts at $1,299, while the E16 and E16 Flip Evo start at $1,899 and $1,549 respectively.