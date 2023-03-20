8BitDo controllers now work with Apple devices

You no longer need to pass on 8BitDo’s gamepads if you use Apple products. 8BitDo has confirmed that its controllers now officially support iPhones, iPads and Macs thanks to both firmware upgrades and Apple’s recent iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 updates. The compatibility is limited to the Lite SE, Pro, Pro 2, SN30 Pro+, SN30 Pro for Android and Ultimate Controller 2.4g, but more models are “incoming.”

The company’s offerings are already some of our favorite mobile gaming controllers, and for good reason. They promise good ergonomics, substantial customization and (in some cases) a tinge of nostalgia. It’s relatively easy to switch between your Apple devices and other hardware, such as consoles and PCs. That makes them particularly handy if you’re playing action games away from home, or just don’t want to poke at a touchscreen.

These aren’t the only strong options for mobile controllers. SteelSeries’ Nimbus and Stratus models are well-suited to enthusiasts who want an Xbox-style pad. And if you want a makeshift Switch or Steam Deck, the Razer Kishi is your pick. Still, it’s good to have more choices for Apple-friendly input — particularly if you like 8BitDo’s priorities.