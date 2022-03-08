8BitDo announces its first Xbox-style controller

8BitDo has announced its first controller with an Xbox-style layout. There’s already an Xbox-specific version of 8BitDo’s excellent Pro 2 controller, but that has the symmetrical stick layout more commonly associated with PlayStation consoles. The “Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox,” on the other hand, is more in line with Microsoft’s official options.

The Ultimate Wired Controller has the Xbox-specific buttons you’d expect, as well as pro controller-style back paddle buttons that can be customized through software on Xbox, Windows, Android, and iOS. It also features a headphone jack and trigger vibration, in line with the regular Xbox One and Xbox Series controllers. There are black and white models available.

I’ve been using the Xbox version of the 8BitDo Pro 2 as a PC gamepad, and I really like it. Officially licensed Xbox controllers are a versatile fit for the PC because most games natively support the button layout whether they’re on Steam, Game Pass, or another platform.

Wired controllers aren’t ideal for a living room environment, but I prefer to use them with my PC because they never move far from my desk. A lot of people prefer asymmetrical sticks, though, so this new model could be a better option for them. That said, we can’t yet comment on things like the ergonomics or button feel until we try the controller for ourselves.

8BitDo is taking preorders for the Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox on Amazon from today. It costs $44.99 and will start shipping on May 31st.