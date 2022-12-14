65 trailer: Adam Driver hunts dinos with laser gun, makes best movie ever

My heart is also open to the simple pleasures the world has to offer and that includes Adam Driver doing a Planet of the Apes and accidentally time-traveling back in time to the age of the dinosaurs and having to fight carnivorous titans with a futuristic laser gun. This is the premise of 65, a movie that really needs to be good, for my sake.

Yes, I am coming down from the silly exuberance of Avatar: The Way of Water, but please consider: 65 teams Driver up with writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo behind A Quiet Place, and producer Sam Raimi. If anyone would commit themselves to wringing every bit of schlock entertainment out of a survivalist astronaut protecting the lone survivor of his spaceship crash from velociraptors using shock grenades, it’s these guys. 65! It has to be good. We need this.

Starring alongside Driver as the surrogate daughter who does not want to be chomped in half is Ariana Greenblatt, whose biggest credit has been playing a young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Judging from the trailer, she has that Jurassic Park what-was-that-sound look down, and that might be all that matters. On that note, bless this trailer for not hiding the twist and making us guess what’s really going on — these two are going to fight some dinos!

65, which hopes to make a play for audience attention as an original sci-fi feature in a sea of sequels and reboots, hits theaters on March 10, 2023.