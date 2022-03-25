6 tips and tricks for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands beginners

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is similar to other Borderlands Games, but there are a lot of differences that can give you a hard time.

You join Tiny Tina for a wonderful campaign of Bunkers & Badasses where your ultimate goal is to stop the Dragon Lord from conquering the Wonderlands. With 15 total multiclass combinations to choose from, it’s a bit hard to even start thinking about stopping the Dragon Lord. Before you roleplay through your first campaign in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we’ve put together a beginner’s guide filled with tips and tricks to help you have an easier time.

Different names, same features

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a standalone game, but it is still Borderlands. Many features return under new names, and some function a little differently. Grenades are now spells and rely on cooldowns instead of ammo. Class mods are back as armor, and any class can equip them. However, skill tree modifiers only work if the armor is for your class. Anointments are now known as enchantments, and they’ve been tuned down slightly.

Borderlands gun manufacturers are also back in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands under new names. Use the information below to see the weapon manufacturer name changes.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands weapon manufacturer name changes Borderlands manufacturer Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands manufacturer Weapon trait Borderlands manufacturer Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands manufacturer Weapon trait Dahl Dahlia Include alternate fire modes Hyperion Hyperius Accuracy increases the longer you fire and has a shield when aiming down sights Jakobs Blackpowder Bullets ricochet on headshot and shoot as fast as you can pull the trigger Tediore Feriore When you reload, you will throw your weapon and it can explode or transform Torgue Torgue (No change) Explosive ammunition Vladof Stoker High rate of fire COV Skuldugger Clip size is now your entire ammo capacity, but the weapon will overheat if shot for too long

Stay in the action

Many quality of life changes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allow you to stay in the action.

For example, you can now slide, melee, and ground slam chests to open chests, and these alternatives can help while in the middle of combat. You can also open multiple chests at once while damaging your enemies. However, beware of some chests as they can turn into mimic chests.

If you happen to go down and enter “save your soul” (previously known in other Borderlands games as “fight for your life”), you can now use your spells while down. This is useful when you’re running low on ammo and need that extra bit of damage to get a second wind. It’s available for every class with no requirements beyond having a spell equipped.

In Borderlands 3, vending machines added a feature that allowed you to refill all of your ammo with one button press. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you can still refill ammo, but now you can also sell your junk. Mark your items as junk in your inventory for some quick selling.

Experiment with your upgrades

With the addition of the multiclass system and hero points, there are a lot of possible builds in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. With six classes, there are 15 possible class combinations. Each class has one class feat, two action skills and one skill tree, but with multiclassing, you gain access to both. Class feats are passive abilities, and actions skills are free to swap between.

However, skill trees cost a little money to respec and refund all of your allocated skill points. If you don’t like an upgraded skill, you can respec your skill trees and test out your other skills. If you don’t enjoy the secondary class you chose, you can switch classes after you beat the main story for even more build variety.

Hero points are a new addition that change your Fatemaker’s attributes. Similar to a tabletop role-playing game, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows you to change your Fatemaker’s strength, dexterity, intelligence, wisdom, constitution, and attunement. Don’t worry if you made a mistake in allocating your hero points because you can respec these points early on into the story.

Complete challenges for permanent buffs

Challenges have been a good source of XP in previous Borderlands games, but they’re more important in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Challenges can now give permanent buffs to your Fatemaker, such as increased loot luck and hero points. There are plenty of challenges hidden around the Wonderlands, and they range from finding hidden collectibles to fighting a miniboss.

One challenge to look out for is the Lucky Dice, a bright orange 20-sided die that drops loot when activated. The loot you receive depends on what you roll when you interact with the die. These Lucky Dice also boost your loot luck for the entirety of your playthrough, so the more Lucky Dice you find, the better loot you’ll get.

You can keep track of your challenges in the Progress section of the Map tab in your menu, and you can check your buffs on the right side of the Journal tab in your menu.

Switch between damage types

Dealing a lot of damage is what Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is all about. To deal the most damage possible, you have to switch between elements depending on your enemy.

There are five elemental damage types: Fire, Poison, Lightning, Frost, and Dark Magic. Each has their own respective health type that they work against best. Fire ignites flesh (red health bars), Poison corrodes armor (yellow health bars), Lightning shocks shields (blue health bars), and Frost freezes bones (white health bars). Dark Magic does reduced damage to all health types, but leeches health from your enemies to heal yourself.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands elemental damage values Damage type Flesh (red health bar) Armor (yellow health bar) Shield (blue health bar) Bone (white health bar) Damage type Flesh (red health bar) Armor (yellow health bar) Shield (blue health bar) Bone (white health bar) Physical 100% 100% 100% 100% Fire 125% 95% 95% 90% | 80% | 70% Poison 95% 125% 90% | 80% | 70% 95% Lightning 95% 90% | 80% | 70% 175% 95% Frost 90% | 80% | 70% 95% 95% 115% Dark Magic 90% 90% 90% 90% Key: Relaxed | Balanced | Intense Difficulty

Redeem Shift Codes for free goodies

Shift Codes are an easy way to get rewards in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. In previous Borderlands games, Shift Codes gave out Golden Keys and unlocked new vault hunter skins, and the same is expected in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Golden Keys can be used on Golden Chests which have high rarity weapons, armor, wards, and spells. Golden Keys are not an unlimited resource, so use them sparingly.

Look out for Shift Codes on social media as developers occasionally release these codes on their social media accounts. You can redeem your Shift Codes on the Shift Code redemption page or in the Social tab of the in-game menu.