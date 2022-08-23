2022 Destiny 2 Showcase: When and how to watch

Bungie will stream its third-annual Destiny 2 Showcase on Tuesday. The focus of the showcase will almost certainly be Destiny 2: Lightfall, the follow-up expansion to this year’s The Witch Queen. The showcase will start with a pre-show at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. PDT, with the actual showcase beginning an hour later at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT. There will be an aftershow as well, where developers will talk more about the showcase’s various reveals.

In addition to Lightfall, Bungie will also unveil Destiny 2’s 18th season, which will release an hour after the showcase starts. The studio has also said that it will announce which original Destiny raid will be remastered for Destiny 2. Players will also get to see the new Arc 3.0 abilities in action for the first time during the showcase (Bungie revealed the update last week, and the revamp will launch alongside season 18).

Even without knowing the exact details, Lightfall promises to be quite explosive. The end of this year’s Witch Queen campaign finally revealed The Witness, Destiny’s big bad that’s been lurking in the shadows for years. Paired with the ominous expansion name, it seems likely that Guardians will struggle against The Witness and its forces in this expansion before finally finishing the fight in 2024’s The Final Shape. In addition to the usual expansion bells and whistles like a raid, players expect that the second Darkness subclass will come packaged with Lightfall (similar to Stasis and Beyond Light).

Bungie will stream the showcase on its YouTube and Twitch channels. And for the first time ever, the Destiny 2 showcase will also go live on bilibili, a major Chinese streaming platform.