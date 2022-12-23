2022: A year in art on The The Hamden Journal

The The Hamden Journal

As 2022 comes to a close, the art team at The The Hamden Journal has looked back on the past year to highlight some of our most memorable and favorite art. Throughout the year, we created a diverse array of original art, including melting ice sculptures, interactive comics, a photo shoot featuring baked goods, art for special issues such as our Homeland series, and many striking images for our reviews.

“How to replace the sky” comic

Illustration by Matt Huynh

The The Hamden Journal’s first interactive comic (of many more to come!) allows users to experience the comic cinematographically. “How to replace the sky” by Matt Huynh is a look at what art-making means in a world where our tools are always changing and, with them, our expectations and…

