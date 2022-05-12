2017’s best game, Prey, is free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games is offering three new games for free on its Epic Games Store this week: Thunder Lotus’ Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Arkane Studio’s Prey, and 34BigThings SRL’s Redout: Enhanced Edition.

Epic announced the free lineup Thursday on Twitter. All three will be available for free until May 19, when a new free game become available. Jotun was released in 2019, and is described as “a hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology,” while Redout came out in 2016 — it’s a space racing game. The standout, however, is Prey, which was released in 2017 by publisher Bethesda Softworks.

The first-person space shooter was critically-acclaimed at its release. The Hamden Journal named it one of 2017’s best games, calling it “a game about identity, wrapped in the clothing of a first-person shooter.”

Epic Games has committed to giving people weekly free games throughout 2022. In 2021, it offered 89 free games; in total, 656 million free games were claimed. Games downloaded as part of the weekly free rotation are only available briefly, but will stay free forever as part of a player’s Epic Games Store library.