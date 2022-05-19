1Password knocks 50 percent off Personal and Family plans

We don’t have to tell you how frustrating it can be when you forget your username or password at a critical moment. But investing in a password manager can help you avoid those scenarios all together. 1Password is one of our favorites and the company is running a rare sale right now that knocks 50 percent off Personal and Family plans. The Personal plan is built for one user and is down to $1.50 per month, or about $18 when billed annually. The Family plan that can support up to five users is on sale for $2.50 per month, which comes out to $30 per year.

If you’re unfamiliar with how password managers work, they securely hold all off your login information and you only have to remember one master password to get into your account. While signed in, 1Password will fill in the appropriate credentials as you visit online stores, social media sites and more. Arguably the easiest way 1Password does this is via its many browser extensions, which recognize the sites you’re visiting and automatically plug in the proper usernames and passwords when you’re prompted to log in. And you’ll be able to do the same thing across all of your devices thanks to 1Password’s Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux and Chrome apps.

You’re also able to save more than just password credentials to your 1Password vault, including credit card information, documents and more. And when you’re signing up for a new site or service, 1Password can help you make stronger passwords from the get go, so you don’t end up using a slightly tweaked version of the same old phrase again. 1Password also has a handy feature called Watchtower, which can automatically alert if any of your credentials may have appeared in data breaches, or if you have duplicate passwords saved to your vault.

