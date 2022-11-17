1Password is launching passkey support in early 2023

1Password has announced that passkey support will be available to its customers in “early 2023,” allowing users to securely log in to apps and websites without a password.

FIDO Alliance member 1Password said “it may take time” to implement support for passkeys

Passkeys are a passwordless login technology developed by the FIDO Alliance, whose members include most of the Big Tech companies. The tech allows users to replace traditional passwords with their device’s own authentication — such as an iPhone with Face ID — offering greater security and protection since there’s no password to steal or accidentally hand over via a phishing attack.