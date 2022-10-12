1Password 8 is now on the Apple Watch

Good news for anyone who uses their Apple Watch to unlock their Mac or as a two-factor authentication tool. 1Password 8 is now available on the device, and it adds some new functionality, including support for larger type and complications.

For the uninitiated, 1Password is a popular password manager. Using it on the Apple Watch lets you quickly access security codes and passwords without having to whip out your phone. (You can also use it to unlock 1Password on your Mac without having to constantly type in your Master Password or rely on Touch ID. Trust me, it’s a game-changer.)

The latest update now allows users to add 1Password as a complication to watchfaces. That might sound like a ho-hum feature, but it basically means that you can pin a frequently used password for quick access. iOS 16 and watchOS 9 also allow you to customize watchfaces to match a specific Focus. For example, if your job requires you to constantly enter a complicated password for work accounts, you can just pin it as a complication to your Work Focus watchface. Yours truly is doing that right now.

You can see the 1Password complication in the bottom right-hand corner on this watchface. Photo by Victoria Song / The The Hamden Journal

According to 1Password’s blog, the update also allows you to view all custom fields and icons, as well as sync items for offline, phone-free viewing. But as someone with bad eyesight, the most exciting update is the ability to view passwords in Large Type. This is a handy feature on the phone app where you can see a long, complicated password in a big, easy-to-read font. The different types of characters (i.e., numbers, symbols, and letters) are shown in different colors, too, so you don’t lose your place. It works similarly on the Apple Watch and looks beautiful on the honking 49mm display on my Apple Watch Ultra. My garbage vision definitely appreciates the extra readability.

It’s easy to get started, but keep in mind there’s some prep work involved, too. You’ll have to install the 1Password 8 app on your phone, which should automatically download it to your Apple Watch. (If it doesn’t, you can always go into the Watch app to ensure it appears on the watch.) From there, select a certain password, then tap the three-dot menu, and then pick “Add to Apple Watch.” Once all that’s done, you can add the password as a complication when editing watch faces.