15 best games to buy during the PlayStation Summer Sale

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is live and with it comes loads of great deals for new games and older fan-favorites alike. The sale started July 20 and will run until Aug. 3, and it offers a great chance to get discounts on games that rarely go on sale.

A lot of the best deals will allow you to snag games for 50% off, but some are even better than that. If you’ve managed to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, this is arguably the best chance to grab some games and beef up your library with classic franchises like Assassin’s Creed and newer indie titles like Sifu. You can view the full list on Sony’s website.

If you don’t know where to start, or just want a fun game to play, we’ve got you covered. To help parse through the dozens of options, we’ve curated a list of 15 great games you can get on sale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 & PS5) $34.99 God of War — $9.99 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto 5 — $14.99 (PS4) The Quarry — $40.19 (PS4); $46.89 (PS5) Sifu — $31.99 (PS4 & PS5) Red Dead Redemption 2 — $23.99 (PS4) Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart — $39.89 (PS5) It Takes Two — $19.99 (PS4 & PS5) No Man’s Sky — $29.99 (PS4 & PS5) Dead by Daylight — $11.99 (PS4 & PS5) Kena: Bridge of Spirits — $23.99 (PS4 & PS5) Terraria — $9.99 (PS4) Assasin’s Creed Mythology pack which includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins — $47.99 (PS4 & PS5) Tales of Arise — $29.99 (PS4 & PS5) Doom Eternal — $15.99 (PS4 & PS5)

This list includes a lot of standard editions, but many games have deals across the board for their more comprehensive Gold or Deluxe editions so definitely poke around specific games and franchises you enjoy to see if there’s a version that excites you the most.