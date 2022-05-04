13 Star Wars games worth buying during May the 4th sales

In honor of May the 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars day, there are special sales on Star Wars games all over the galaxy (well, mainly on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC). If you’ve missed out on new games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or classics like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, you can get both of them very cheap in this year’s sales.

Some platforms, like Xbox and Nintendo, have their own May the 4th sales, while others just have a host of different Star Wars games at unusually low prices. The Star Wars website has a useful blog for finding all the deals, but Star Wars games are plentiful and vary wildly in quality. We’ve combed through all the options and selected the 13 best Star Wars deals you should take advantage of before they go away.

We’ve listed each game below with the sale price, the platform, and the day the sale ends. Here are the best deals on Star Wars games, new and old alike:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition — $14.99 (Steam, May 10), $14.99 (Xbox, May 5), $9.99 (PlayStation, standard edition with $9.99 upgrade, May 12)

Star Wars: Squadrons — $9.99 (Steam, May 10), $9.99 (Xbox, May 5), $9.99 (PlayStation, May 12)

Star Wars: Empire at War (Gold Pack) — $6.99 (Steam, May 6)

Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition — $6.99 (Steam, May 6), $4.99 (Xbox, standard edition, May 5)

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition (2017) — $7.99 (Steam, May 10), $7.99 (Xbox, May 5), $4.99 (PlayStation, standard edition with optional $4.99 upgrade, May 12)

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005) — $3.49 (Steam, May 6), $4.99 (Xbox, May 5)

Star Wars Republic Commando — $3.49 (Steam, May 6), $4.99 (Xbox, May 5), 7.49 (PlayStation, remaster, May 12), $7.49 (Switch, May 6)

Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic — $3.49 (Steam, May 6), 4.99 (Xbox, May 5), $11.24 (Switch, May 6)

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga — $2.09 (Steam, May 6)

Star Wars: Tie Fighter Special Edition — $3.49 (Steam, May 6)

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy — $3.49 (Steam, May 6), $4.99 (Xbox, May 5), $9.99 (PlayStation, May 12), $9.99 (Switch, May 6)

Star Wars Bounty Hunter — $4.99 (PlayStation, May 12)

Super Star Wars — $4.99 (PlayStation, May 12)

If you have multiple platforms, pay close attention to the days the sales are ending. While the Xbox and Switch sales end this week, many of the PlayStation and Steam sales extend into the next.