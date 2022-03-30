12 games you shouldn’t miss in Steam’s new Simfest simulation game sale

Steam is hosting a sale on simulation games, dubbed “Simfest: Hobby Edition.” The new sale started on March 28 and runs until Monday, April 4 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Simfest features four main game categories: driving, management, building, and multiplayer. Each category has a ton of different games with unique themes, from truck simulators to gas-station simulators to model builders. Some of the discounts are rather modest, sitting as low as 10%. However, there are some well-known simulator games — like Euro Truck Simulator 2 — on sale for 75% off.

With more than 400 simulator games highlighted on Steam, we looked through the offerings and selected 12 that are worth your time and money for the sale price.

Many games in the Simfest sale also have demos — including games not on this short list. If you want to try any of these games before you buy, look for the “demo” tab on the Simfest sale page.

Note that the Simfest sale is also advertising games that aren’t actually on sale, like PowerWash Simulator, or games that aren’t even available to play yet, like The Wandering Village.