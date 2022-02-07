Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s father curses after she wins Olympic gold

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott reacts as she competes in the snowboard women’s slopestyle final run at the Winter Olympics in Beijing AFP via Getty Images

Slopestyle snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott said her dad’s cuss-filed celebration at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing was fueled by a little liquid courage.

After Sadowski-Synnott secured New Zealand’s first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics, a reporter spoke to her father, Sean, about how proud he was, to which he replied, “I’m pretty f—king excited, to be honest.”

Viral footage of the expletive shows Sean reacting to his daughter’s performance, saying, “She was f–king crazy.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The reporter just nodded his head while the proud dad let a few F-bombs fly.

“Yeah, I think really that he had a few too many drinks at that point, but you can’t really blame him, it was Waitangi Day in New Zealand (a national holiday) and his daughter just won the Olympics so..!” a laughing Sadowski-Synnott told Reuters.

“The last 24 hours has been a whirlwind, super-stoked to be standing here with gold around my neck.”

Sadowski-Synnott, who turns 21 next month, won New Zealand’s first gold in the women’s slopestyle, becoming her county’s first gold medallist at the Winter Games.

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates on the podium during the women’s snowboard slopestyle victory ceremony in Beijing AFP via Getty Images

She also won the bronze medal in the women’s big air at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and won the women’s slopestyle title at the 2019 World Championships.

Last month, Sadowski-Synnott finished second in the slopestyle event at the U.S. Grand Prix World Cup in California.

Sadowski-Synnott’s coach, Sean Thomson, said “kiwi delight,” a popular drink being served all over Beijing had her dad’s emotions running high.

“He’s amazing, it just was so cool to see the emotion coming out of him in that clip,” Thomson told Reuters.

“We loved it and we loved all the support from back home with friends and family. It’s just really special what Zoi has done here, and to see everyone react the way they have been doing is just something else.”

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott poses with her gold medal on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 Getty Images

Just over a week later, she captured the gold medal in the slopestyle event and the big air event at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo.