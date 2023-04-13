Zion Williamson’s stepdad is clashing with Pelicans: Skip Bayless

The Pelicans’ dysfunction reportedly includes a rift between Zion Williamson’s stepfather and the front office.

The star forward, who’s been out since Jan. 2 while recovering from a right hamstring strain, said earlier this week that he feels physically fine, but won’t return until he feels like himself, citing mental challenges of the playoff atmosphere.

Williamson missed Wednesday’s crucial play-in tournament game at Smoothie King Center, where the Pelicans suffered a 123-118 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder – ending New Orleans’ season.

Prior to the game, Skip Bayless said on FS1’s “Undisputed” that Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, is “running the show” and Pelicans’ management believes the medical advice the family is following from outside the organization is holding Williamson back.

“Team management is increasingly at odds with Zion’s stepfather, who is sort of running the show on the Zion camp,” Bayless said. “They just believe the stepfather, with the advice of the medical people on their side, are holding Zion back from playing.

When Williamson signed a five-year, $193 million rookie max contract with escalators up to $231 million in July 2022, Nola.com reported that there is a de-escalator clause in the deal related to Williamson’s weight — which includes periodic weigh-ins and stipulates that his weight and body fat percentage must be below a combined 295.

At the time, a separate report by The Athletic said that Williamson was “bothered” that concerns about his weight had created a narrative that he doesn’t want to put in the work to be a great.

Bayless added that he heard Pelicans team doctors cleared Williamson to play before Wednesday’s play-in game, but that his independent team wasn’t on board with the decision.

“Zion’s independent team of medical people say he’s only 99 percent and they don’t want to completely clear him until he’s 100 percent ready to go,” Bayless said.

The “Undisputed” host went on to say he’d been told that Williamson’s teammates are also unhappy with him because they are fearing he’s listening to the wrong people.

“They’re fearing that he’s getting the wrong advice as a very young player, that it’s messing with his mind,” Bayless said.

“They think that he should just suck it up and stand up to both [his] stepfather and his medical people and say, ‘I feel great, I’m going to go ahead and play,’ because that’s what you do at this time of year [in the postseason].”

No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way,” Pelicans teammate Larry Nance tweeted in response to Bayless.

In June 2021, The Athletic reported that Williamson’s family wanted him to join another team worthy of his star power — and resented the team due in part to former coach Stan Van Gundy, who they felt was “too demanding” in his role.

The Pelicans fired Van Gundy after one season around the same time the report came out.

Williamson — the 2019 No. 1 pick — was seen getting shots up at Smoothie King Center before the Pelicans fell to the Thunder on Wednesday.

The Jordan Brand athlete, who was smiling while working with a member of the team’s coaching staff, appeared to be moving well and cutting to the basket.

After the game, Pelicans veteran CJ McCollum, who played through a thumb injury, emphasized the importance of guys being available to play.

“Availability is important, man. We’ve got to be available,” McCollum said.

This week, Williamson spoke to the media for the first time in months and alluded to mental health hurdles keeping him from a return to the court.

“Physically I’m fine, now it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion,” Williamson said.

“I know the atmosphere I’d be entering based off like the playoff experience. So now it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion.”

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season recovering from a surgically repaired right foot fracture.

During that time, his fluctuating weight became a regular topic of conversation among media talking heads and the butt of cruel jokes on social media.