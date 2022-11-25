Zion Williamson keeps mum on favorite Thanksgiving dish to avoid trolls

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson went viral while trying to avoid going viral in a postgame interview on Wednesday.

After recording a double-double in a 129-110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson refused to name his favorite Thanksgiving dish to prevent getting trolled on social media.

“You tryna set me up,” he playfully told Jen Hale of Bally Sports. “No matter what I answer I give, social media gonna clown me. So no comment.”

The reporter then apologized, to which Williamson said, “It’s all love,” and wished her a happy Thanksgiving.

Williamson did not go into further detail, however he has spoken about the impact that outside critiques about his weight have had on him.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season recovering from a surgically repaired right foot fracture. During that time, the Duke product’s fluctuating weight became a regular topic of conversation among media talking heads and the butt of cruel jokes on social media.

Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson during an interview after a game against the Spurs on Nov. 23, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NBAE via Getty Images

“What people don’t understand is, even the writers and stuff, if they have children of their own, imagine if somebody talked about their child how they spoke about me,” Williamson told FOX Sports earlier this month.

“Critiquing my body, critiquing how I look. Every time they talked about me, it was about weight, how bad I looked. I don’t even think they realized what kind of impact that can have on you.”

In July, Williamson signed a five-year, $193 million rookie max contract with escalators up to $231 million. At the time, Nola.com reported that there is a de-escalator clause in the deal related to Williamson’s weight — which includes periodic weigh-ins and stipulates that his weight and body fat percentage must be below a combined 295.

Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson drives to the basket during a game against the Spurs on Nov. 23, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson during a game against the Spurs at AT&T Center on Nov. 23, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Getty Images

Williamson reportedly worked with personal trainer Jasper Bibbs and also hired a private chef while working his way back to the court.

The 22-year-old — currently listed on the NBA’s website as 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds — returned to training camp this season with a significantly slimmed-down frame.