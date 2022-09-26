Zion Williamson, James Harden slim down for NBA training camp

Zion Williamson and James Harden are looking svelte headed into NBA training camp.

NBA teams across the league hosted their media days on Monday, and it gave observers the first looks in awhile at the offseason body transformations from the stars on the Pelicans and Sixers, respectively.

“I feel like I’m at my best right now,” Williamson told reporters. “I feel like I’m moving faster, jumping higher. I just feel great.”

Williamson has approximately 200 million reasons to be motivated — his monster contract extension inked with New Orleans this offseason reportedly includes a weight clause.

The 22-year-old Pelicans big man missed all of last season with a foot injury, and played in just 85 games combined during his first two seasons.

Zion Williamson appears to be in phenomenal shape fresh off his lucrative contract extension with the Pelicans. Twitter / @TK_Nola

Harden, meanwhile, was asked by the media what he did to lose weight this offseason.

“At this point, it’s dieting. It’s proper rest,” he answered. “And then for me it’s strengthening my muscles, and gaining more muscle mass — which I’ve always had. It’s just this last year and a half I wasn’t healthy enough to put in the proper work like I’m used to. This summer was huge for me in that aspect of making sure that hill runs and weight lifting were on point.”

The reporter asked a follow-up question of exactly how much weight he’s lost.

“100 pounds,” Harden joked.

James Harden joked that he lost 100 pounds this offseason. NBAE via Getty Images

Harden also has financial motivations at play. This offseason, the 33-year-old declined his $47 million player option, and opted into a two-year deal worth about $68 million total with the Sixers. He has an opt-out clause in the contract, which means he could potentially cash in big next summer if his performance returns back to the level of several years ago.