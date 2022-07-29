Zion Williamson has weight clause that could cost him big in Pelicans contract

Zion Williamson’s new max contract reportedly has some steep demands off-the-court.

Earlier this month, the Pelicans big man signed a five-year, $193 million rookie max contract — with escalators up to $231 million — but, according to Nola.com, there is a de-escalator clause in the deal related to Williamson’s weight.

The contract states that Williamson will have periodic weigh-ins throughout the entirety of his new deal, and stipulates that his weight and body fat percentage must be below a combined 295. If his weight isn’t within the threshold of the deal, he could lose an amount of guaranteed money.

Williamson’s weight has been an issue since the Pelicans selected him first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Duke product has been limited to just 85 career games due to lower body injuries, which previously raised concerns about him managing his weight.

Zion Williamson works out with Teresa Weatherspoon ahead of a Pelicans playoff game in April 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson at the Las Vegas Summer League on July 13, 2022. Getty Images

Last July, Williamson underwent surgery for a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot and missed the entire 2021–22 season. The 22-year-old appeared to have put on some pounds while recovering from the injury. He reportedly weighed more than 300 pounds at one point, which concerned Pelicans staffers.

New Orleans currently has Williamson listed 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds.

During the 2020-21 season, Williamson averaged 27 points in 61 games. He played in just 24 games during his rookie season in 2019-20.

Williamson is now under contract with New Orleans through the 2027-28 season.