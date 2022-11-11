‘Zero’ un-retiring regrets despite Bucs’ struggles, divorce

The Buccaneers are below .500 at 4-5, but Tom Brady said on Friday that he doesn’t have any regrets about un-retiring after 40 days in the spring and returning to the NFL.

“Zero, no. Definitely not,” Brady told reporters ahead of Tampa Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany this week. “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

It’s been a rough year off the field for the the 45-year-old future Hall of Famer, too.

Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen went through a very public divorce, with the couple announcing their official split on Oct. 28.

Tom Brady speaks during a press conference at FC Bayern Campus on Friday in Munich, Germany. FC Bayern via Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are under .500 for the first time this season. AP

Page Six first reported the marital discord on Sept. 1, just as the season was about to begin.

Brady and Bündchen have two children, 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. They also co-parent 15-year-old Jack with Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Despite all the distractions, the Buccaneers are still in first place in the weak NFC South, with a half-game lead on the Falcons, who lost on Thursday night, and can get back to .500 with a win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, shown here at the 2019 Met Gala, announced their divorce on Oct. 28 of this year. Getty Images

“I think the frustrating part is we just haven’t played to the way we’re capable of playing — that’s for a number of different reasons,” Brady said. “This is a very important game for us — we have a bye week after this. It gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you’re at and I’d much rather evaluate being 5-5 than being 4-6. We’ve got to just win this game and it’ll take care of that.”