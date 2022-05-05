Zandon among best horses to bet on

Commercial Content, 21+



The 2022 Kentucky Derby – the greatest two minutes in sports – returns Saturday and Action Network horse racing analysts Monique the Parlay Queen and Jeremy Pond are here to share their best bets (video above).

In terms of their favorite bet to win the 148th running of the Derby, both Monique and Pond agree that Zandon is a worth favorite at 3-1.

“I know we always talk about not loving to bet the favorites, but I feel like Zandon is going to be so incredibly tough in here,” Monique says.

Zandon, which will race out of the number 10 post position, is also coming off a victory in his most recent start. That, Monique adds, is a positive sign for the Derby.

As for Pond, he adds that the Bluegrass Stakes winner has a unique advantage in that jockey Flavien Prat has a great record at the Kentucky Derby.

“Last year, [Prat] was with Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third,” Pond says. “A few years before that he was with Country House, who was a massive longshot and wound up finishing second.”

In terms of a potential longshot that could win Saturday’s race, both Monique and Pond agree that Cyberknife, one of three horses trainer Brad Cox has in the Derby, is a worthy candidate.



“Cox and jockey Florent Geroux teamed up last year on Mandaloun, who finished second in the Derby but was moved up to first after Medinah Spirit was DQ’ed,” Pond says.

Pond adds that Cyberknife has run six races and has finished outside the money only once while Monique believes his tactical speed makes Cyberknife a good value play at 20-1 odds.