Zack Britton feels done with rehab as he awaits Yankees decision

Zack Britton said he has completed his rehabilitation from left elbow surgery and was at Yankee Stadium Wednesday awaiting the club’s decision whether to activate him or not, The Post has learned.

Britton said he had completed the program that Dr. Neal ElAttrache and the Yankees constructed for him with his appearance on Tuesday night for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre.

Britton threw just four pitches in that game against Lehigh Valley, giving up a single and then getting a double play. It was the lefty’s eighth rehab appearance.

Britton underwent UCL reconstruction and repair surgery on Sept. 8, 2021. He has not pitched in the majors this year and is set to become a free agent after the season.

His return is not an uncomplicated one. The Yankees are trying to secure the AL East title and cannot be positive exactly what Britton can offer.

Zack Britton pitching for the Yankees on Aug. 18, 2021. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

They plan to bring Scott Effross back in the coming days and Greg Weissert is the most obvious candidate to be optioned. But the return of Britton would force a decision whether to option someone such as Ron Marinaccio, Clarke Schmidt or Lou Trivino.