Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa Wilson chides media for taking pics of her

Lisa Wilson has a bone to pick with some “joke news sources.”

In a series of Instagram Stories shared Tuesday, the mother of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson claimed that unnamed outlets were “hiding out in the parking lot” of her fitness facility to snap photos, days after her 22-year-old son was at the center of a wild dating rumor.

“Look, believe me, I know that sometimes life can be stupid. I mean, hell, I just found out that there were some ridiculous news sources, like joke news sources, hiding out in the parking lot of my gym taking pictures of me,” Lisa said.

The Wilson matriarch, who boasts a massive social media following, added a few words of encouragement to fans, noting, “you’re in charge of your own happiness,” and “none of these people get to write your story.”

She then gave a follower a shout-out before calling out the media once again.

“Screw the media following me to the gym,” Lisa wrote alongside a playful emoji that featured its tongue sticking out with a wink. “I do this because of people like you.”

It’s been a dizzying few days for Lisa and her family after the Jets quarterback, the second overall pick in last year’s draft, was said to have allegedly been involved with one of his mom’s friends. Lisa chided internet sleuths on Friday after she posted a video with one of her gal pals.

“The people questioning… no. Shut up… I have good friends, you guys are idiots,” she said at the time.

Wilson made headlines earlier this month after ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile was linked to his former BYU teammate, Dax Milne, who is a wide receiver for the Washington Commanders. In response to the reports, an Instagram user called Gile a “homie hopper.” A short time later, an Instagram handle that featured Gile’s name replied, “He was sleeping with his moms best friend… that’s the real homie hopper.”

Days after the rumor exploded into the mainstream, Wilson broke his silence on Instagram last Wednesday.

“Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?” he captioned the post.

Wilson and Gile had dated for several years before fueling breakup speculation in January. Recently, the quarterback has been linked to New Jersey-based influencer Nicolette Dellanno. The rumored pair took in a Yankees game together last month.