Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa begs people stop calling her friends after QB rumors

Lisa Wilson, the mother of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, is demanding that people stop calling her friends amid recent accusations that her 22-year-old son was allegedly involved with one of her pals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Lisa appeared to share a PSA to those who are apparently poking around her personal life.

“My friends are freaking amazing. By the way, stop calling my friends,” Lisa said in a video facing the camera, according to Outkick.

Lisa Wilson has begged the internet to stop trying to contact her friends in the wake of rumors allegedly involving her son, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Instagram/Lisa Wilson

Lisa Wilson also shared a message in regard to the media attention her family receives. Instagram/Lisa Wilson

“You’re annoying them. They’re like, ‘Lisa, these people are crazy.’ I’m like, ‘I know, I know I know.’ Yeah, stop calling my friends for real though.”

Lisa also shared a screen grab of a message that questioned the media attention her family has received since Wilson was drafted second overall by the Jets last year.

“So I’m curious why the media is obsessed with your family?” the message read. “Is it bc he plays for the Jets of bc you live in Utah? There is literally 0 media coverage of the other draft players and their families and yet the whole media be watching everything y’all post or comment.”

Lisa then responded, “Hahaha who the hell knows. That is a very good question.”

Zach Wilson, who is gearing up for his second season with the Jets, has recently been at the center of a wild dating rumor. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Abbey Gile, Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, has allegedly moved on to his former BYU teammate, Dax Milne. Credit abbey.gile/Instagram

Wilson became a trending Twitter topic over the weekend when multiple reports claimed his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, called him a “homie hopper” for “sleeping with his mom’s best friend” in an apparent Instagram comment.

Gile’s Instagram has been deleted as of Wednesday and the comments have not been confirmed.

Wilson and Gile, who sparked breakup speculation earlier this year, have not yet addressed the situation publicly. She has reportedly moved on with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne — who was Wilson’s college roommate at BYU.

Meanwhile, the quarterback has been linked to New Jersey-based influencer Nicolette Dellano, who attended a Yankees game with Wilson in June.

Zach Wilson has been spotted with New Jersey-based influencer Nicolette Dellanno. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

As for Lisa, she has yet to directly address the wild rumor that even drew a reaction from the NFL community on Twitter. That said, she has shared a number of posts about the pitfalls of social media.

Earlier this week, Lisa slammed a critic on Instagram who questioned her parenting style and said she has a “f–ked up” family.

“OK sometimes we need a sacrificial lamb. Don’t be a d–k,” Lisa wrote over a screen grab of the lewd comment. “I’m not in the mood. Yes I often post d–k comments. I don’t believe in cyber bullying.”

Lisa also issued a “warning” in a separate post on Monday, according to Bro Bible, in which she stated: “So this isn’t like a threat or anything, it’s just kind of a warning. See, I just believe if you’re willing to type something out and send it out into the universe, that there are sometimes repercussions.”

In a separate video post shared Sunday, Lisa denounced the “danger” of social media while discussing her parenting experience.