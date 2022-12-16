Zach Wilson starting after Jets doctors bench Mike White

Zach Wilson is the Jets starting quarterback again.

Only three days after he was promoted from third-stringer to backup, Wilson will start in a pinch Sunday because Mike White was not cleared by doctors after his rib injury, as first reported by ESPN.

It’s an unexpected twist because White finished last week’s game against the Bills after twice getting knocked out of the game and undergoing in-game X-rays. He went to a local hospital for a CT scan and “checked out fine,” according to head coach Robert Saleh said. Further, more precise testing this week showed further injury, leading to White not being cleared for contact.

Zach Wilson will be the Jets starter this week after doctors reportedly wouldn’t clear Mike White to play. Bill Kostroun

Wilson is 5-2 as a starter but was benched three weeks ago in favor of the locker-room favorite White. Saleh said that White will be re-evaluated on Monday, but Wilson may start the following game against the Jaguars on Thursday because it is a short week.

Just like last season, White delivered a sensational debut but he had trouble staying healthy. He was limited in Friday’s practice.

Team doctors cleared White for practice but not for contact, Saleh said.

Mike White was forced to leave last week’s game twice with injuries. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

White sought second opinions from outside doctors who would clear him, but could not find it, Saleh said. Wilson took the majority of first-team reps in practice, Saleh revealed.

“This is a great opportunity for Zach,” Saleh said. “We feel very comfortable in Zach’s preparation.”