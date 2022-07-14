Zach Wilson NFL MVP odds as money pours in and rumors swirl

Commercial Content, 21+



Zach Wilson has been all over the headlines in recent days. What did we learn from all of it? The fans absolutely love him.

Despite finishing with a brutal 4-13 record and finishing last in the AFC East in 2021, the Jets’ sophomore quarterback is getting quite a bit of MVP love.

On Caesars Sportsbook, Zach Wilson has received more NFL MVP bets (+15000) in the month of July than the favorites to win the award: Patrick Mahomes (+800), Aaron Rodgers (+1000), and Tom Brady (+900). Whether that timing has to do with the wild rumors circulating the internet that he slept with his mom’s best friend is certainly a fair question, but it prompts the question of whether or not he has a legitimate chance to take home the hardware.

Wilson is entering his second season in the NFL, a year where we have seen plenty of quarterbacks improve leaps and bounds on their way to winning the NFL MVP.

Between Patrick Mahomes in 2018, Lamar Jackson in 2019, and even Carson Wentz in 2017 (who would’ve won if not for a season-ending leg injury), there is plenty of recent history to suggest quarterbacks are taking massive jumps in their second seasons.



Zach Wilson Getty Images

Just last year, the Bengals’ Joe Burrow put himself into the elite quarterback conversation when he helped his team go from bottom-dwellers to Super Bowl participants. Whether Zach Wilson is ready to make a similar leap is up for debate.

So let’s have that debate. We know Wilson has that dog in him based on the swirling rumors about his love life (just kidding).

But actually, Zach Wilson looks like a legitimate gamer, one that is worthy of commanding respect from the entire Jets roster. An argument can be made that it’s been a long time since the Jets had that from their signal caller.

Had the Jets acquired Tyreek Hill, there would a real case to bet on Wilson at 150:1 to win the MVP award. Hill’s electricity on the field, as well as his wealth of NFL experience in big games, would do wonders for Wilson. However, asking Wilson to be Burrow is asking a lot.

Zach Wilson Getty Images

The reality is, Burrow didn’t win it last year, and he had a pre-existing relationship with the all-world rookie receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, with whom he made magic with en route to 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers, who won the award, threw for less yards (4,115), but had a ridiculous 37:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and his Packers had the best record in the NFC.

Mahomes, who won the award in his second season in 2018, threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Jackson, who did the same in 2019, rushed for over 1,200 yards and led the league in passing TDs. Both those Chiefs and Ravens teams were No. 1 seeds in the AFC.

In 2021, Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Rookie numbers that should improve, but expecting him to double his yardage output, triple (if not quadruple) his touchdowns and cut his interceptions in half is a lot to ask – even with a supporting cast that has improved in the offseason with the additions of Garrett Wilson, C.J. Uzomah and running back Breece Hall. The quality of quarterback play is too high in the NFL right now for anything below spectacular numbers to even give Wilson mild MVP consideration.

Perhaps most importantly, all of those aforementioned MVPs were on extremely good teams. The Jets’ over/under for wins in 2022 is 5 1/2. The AFC is loaded and the Jets have arguably a bottom-three team in the conference.

Wilson should take a leap, and his odds at 150:1 make him an interesting long shot, but that doesn’t mean it’s worth putting your money on it. He probably won’t win the MVP award this season (sorry Jets fans). If only the NFL had a most-improved award like the NBA. Sigh.