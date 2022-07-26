Zach Wilson has to prove he can fly Jets into playoff contention

It is great to be young and single and handsome and the quarterback of the Jets, but no one would have cared about Broadway Joe’s Hall of Fame nightlife and Fu Manchu and fur coats if his rocket arm didn’t win the Jets their only Super Bowl way back when, long before Chad Pennington and Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith and Sam Darnold were born.

The Jets didn’t draft Zach Wilson second overall a year ago to be Joe Namath or to titillate the gossip pages with his love life or to be the MVP of Page Six, and that’s the last thing he wants anyway.

They drafted him to take them higher, to heights they have not reached since the 2010 AFC Championship game, otherwise remembered as their last playoff appearance.

How high up for the Jets depends more on him than anyone.

Wilson either makes the second-year leap that the naturals make or the fan base begins ripping whatever hair is left from their long-suffering heads wondering if the Jets will ever get the position of franchise quarterback right again.

It is wildly unrealistic to expect a beefier Wilson to take the kind of second-year leap that Joe Burrow did in 2021 with the Bengals, but showing first and foremost that he now knows how to play the position would give the Jets a puncher’s chance at wild-card contention. Don’t try to be the hero, be the point guard.

Wilson gets a mulligan for a rocky rookie season that was alarmingly eclipsed by Mac Jones (22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions) in New England. When No. 2 trots into his huddle for the first training camp practice Wednesday, he will carry the hopes and dreams of the franchise on his shoulders.

If you believe his coaches and teammates, he is armed and ready for Flight 2022.

“As far as arm talent and the throws that he can make, I don’t want to like hype it up, but he has an elite arm just with the throws that I’ve seen him make in OTAs,” veteran free-agent addition cornerback D.J. Reed said. “He looks like a proven quarterback.”

Now Wilson has to prove it when it matters.

Asked why he signed with the Jets, veteran free-agent addition tight end Tyler Conklin said: “One is Zach, young talented quarterback was big for me.”

So far, so good. Here’s why Conklin has not regretted the decision:

“I just think how hungry he is to be great,” Conklin said. “I think he has everything that you need as a quarterback in this league to be successful, and he wants to be.”

Time will ultimately tell if he does. The arm is always a good place to start.

“I think one thing is just his ability to make all the different throws from different arm angles, his ability to stretch the field when he’s outside of the pocket. Those are two things he does really well,” Conklin said.

Can he lead? Alijah Vera-Tucker likes what he hears.

“Coming in the huddle, being more vocal and stuff like that,” he said.

Burrow’s TD:INT ratio improved from Year 1 to Year 2 from 13:5 to 34:14. Josh Allen improved from 10:12 to 20:9. Darnold improved slightly from 17:15 to 19:13. Wilson is better equipped to vault from 9:11 thanks in no small part to GM Joe Douglas, who has upgraded the supporting cast. And this is Year 2 for Wilson with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

“Seems like he knows the offense, he seems very confident and comfortable in the offense,” Reed said.

Zach Wilson revealed Wednesday that he had been spending time with his Jets teammates at Gozzer Ranch. Instagram/Zach Wilson

Wilson further bonded with teammates at Gozzer Ranch and Lake Club in Idaho.

“He’s such a likeable guy,” Robert Saleh told The Post last month. “He’s very respectful. He can hang with all of ’em. The NFL locker room is the world’s greatest melting pot and he just blends in with everybody and just a really cool dude to be around.”

Asked what — aside from the tantalizing arm talent — sold the Jets on Wilson at BYU, Saleh said: “His mental makeup. The way he sees the game, his recall, his ability to dissect and understand what’s happening around him. He’s got desire to be great. He’s first one in, last one out. You’ve gotta kick him out of the building to go rest.

“But he’s made of the right stuff.”

The flight 2 the playoffs is on 2.