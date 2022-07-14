Zach Wilson hangs with Wayne Gretzky during wild week of rumors

Zach Wilson capped off what has been a wild week by spending some quality time with “the Great One.”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday — the same day the Jets quarterback broke his silence following allegations about his love life — Wayne Gretzky posted a photo with Wilson during their time out west at Gozzer Ranch.

“It was nice to meet @zachwilson and watch him practice with his teammates in Idaho. What a great young man! Good luck @nyjets,” Gretzky, 61, captioned the post, which also included a group shot of Wilson and his teammates, including Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith, Joe Flacco, Braxton Berrios, CJ Uzomah, Garrett Wilson, and Trevon Wesco.

Zach Wilson spent time with Wayne Gretzky in Idaho amid a wild week. Instagram/Wayne Gretzky

Zach Wilson revealed Wednesday that he had been spending time with his Jets teammates at Gozzer Ranch. Instagram/Zach Wilson

Gretzky’s wife Janet later commented on the snaps, calling Wilson, 22, and his teammates, “a nice group” of gentlemen.

“Wishing you all the best of luck this season, you are a nice group of gentleman [sic]. You all represent @nfl proud.”

Wilson is gearing up for his second season with the Jets, who drafted him second overall last spring. The former BYU product finished his rookie season by throwing for 2,334 yards through 13 games with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Zach Wilson, who is preparing for his second year with the Jets, faced wild allegations this week about his love life. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Abbey Gile with Zach Wilson at the 2021 NFL Draft in April. Instagram

Though Wilson and his teammates appeared to enjoy their time together off the grid, elsewhere, the Twitterverse was losing its collective mind amid claims that the quarterback allegedly slept with a friend of his mother’s.

The trouble began Sunday, when Wilson’s ex, Abbey Gile, was linked to Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne, the quarterback’s former teammate at BYU. When a social media user called Gile a “homie hopper,” an Instagram account that featured her name in the handle responded, “He was sleeping with his moms best friend… that’s the real homie hopper.”

In the days following the allegations, Wilson’s mother, Lisa Wilson, begged the internet to stop trying to contact her friends. Additionally, Wilson’s rumored new gal pal, Nicolette Dellanno, received an onslaught of comments from fans on social media.

Recently, Zach Wilson has been linked to influencer Nicolette Dellanno. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

The pair took in a Yankees game together in June 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Wilson later addressed the controversy, joking on Instagram, “Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?”

The Jets report to training camp later this month and will kick off the season on Sunday, Sept. 11 at home against the Ravens.