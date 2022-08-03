Zach Wilson goes dark on social media after relationship drama

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is “limiting” the distractions as he prepares for his second season after relationship drama followed him to training camp.

Speaking to reporters from training camp on Tuesday, Wilson revealed he’s deleted social media apps from his phone as a way to block out the noise, even admitting that “parents” could be a distraction.

“For me, it just comes down to limiting what voices I really need to hear and, right now, it’s here, hearing what my coaches have to say, what the other QBs have to say, and what my teammates are thinking on every single play,” Wilson said. “Even parents sometimes can be a distraction.”

Zach Wilson speaks to the media from Jets training camp on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Zach Wilson readies to pass the ball during Jets training camp on July 29, 2022. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

It’s unclear if the 23-year-old quarterback was referring to his own parents, as he did not expand further on the comment.

Wilson’s mother, Lisa Wilson, has been front and center on social media ever since the former BYU product was selected second overall by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Recently, Lisa has been vocal on Instagram about relationship rumors surrounding Wilson and her inner circle. Last month, multiple reports referenced a screenshot of an Instagram comment seemingly made by the quarterback’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, in which she appeared to accuse Wilson of cheating on her with his mom’s best friend.

Zach Wilson with mom Lisa Wilson during the 2021 NFL Draft. Instagram

Abbey Gile with Zach Wilson in 2021. Instagram

Gile’s Instagram is currently inactive, and the comments have not been confirmed.

Lisa demanded in July that people stop calling her friends amid allegations that her son was said to be involved with one of her pals. She has continued to post fiery messages about the “dangers” of social media.

Last month, Lisa also claimed that unnamed outlets were “hiding out in the parking lot” of her fitness facility to snap photos.

Zach Wilson at a Yankees game with Nicolette Dellanno on June 15, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

The relationship buzz also caught the attention of Wilson’s Jets teammates, including tight end C.J. Uzomah, who arrived on the first day of training camp wearing a T-shirt with the quarterback’s face on it.

Wilson and Gile split earlier this year and she has allegedly moved on with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne — who was Wilson’s college roommate at BYU.

Wilson has most recently been linked to model and influencer Nicolette Dellanno.