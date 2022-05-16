Zach Wilson goes crazy celebrating epic Rangers Game 7 win

The Rangers’ biggest fan on Sunday night may have been Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The 22-year-old was in attendance for the Blueshirts’ epic Game 7 showdown with the Penguins at Madison Square Garden – and went absolutely nuts after Artemi Panarin scored the game-winning, series-clinching goal in overtime.

“Rangers said GAME,” Wilson captioned a video of himself jumping up and down near mid-ice and singing the Rangers’ goal song after the game winner.

Zach Wilson and Braxton Berrios at the Rangers game

Alongside him in the video was teammate Braxton Berrios, who re-signed with the Jets in the offseason on a two-year deal after being named First Team All-Pro as a kick returner. Per Wilson’s Instagram story, the two appeared to grab dinner before the game.

In earlier videos on Wilson’s story, both he and Berrios high-fived fans and yelled “let’s go” several times.

“The energy in MSG,” Wilson captioned the video.

Zach Wilson at the Rangers game

Zach Wilson and Braxton Berrios enjoy dinner before the Rangers game

After going down 3-1 in the series, the Rangers rallied back to win three games in a row despite trailing in all three. In Game 7, Pittsburgh held a 3-2 lead late into the third period, until Mika Zibenajad tied the game up with a late goal. He also assisted on Panarin’s game winner in the overtime period.

They will face the division-rival Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

Wilson is surely hoping he can get the city as fired up for a playoff victory as the Rangers did on Sunday. The quarterback heads into his second Jets season with high expectations after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.