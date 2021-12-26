Zach Wilson gifts NJ diner waitress two Jets tickets: video

Zach Wilson made the holiday season extra special for a New Jersey family this year.

While enjoying Christmas breakfast Saturday with his family at The Ritz Diner in Livingston, New Jersey, the Jets rookie quarterback surprised waitress Kensia Thelusma with two tickets to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Zach Wilson and his family enjoyed a Christmas breakfast at a New Jersey diner, where waitress Kensia Thelusma revealed that her son was a massive Jets fan. Instagram

“I have two tickets,” Wilson, 22, told Thelusma, whose son is a massive Jets fan. “I swear.”

Thelusma then broke down into tears as she embraced Wilson, who was grinning from ear to ear.

Zach Wilson then surprised Thelusma with two tickets to Sunday’s Jets game against the Jaguars. Instagram

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, also documented the moment when Thelusma called her son Scott to share the Christmas surprise.

“He’s giving you tickets to go to the game tomorrow,” she exclaimed.

Zach Wilson and waitress Kensia Thelusma then shared a hug, which the quarterback’s mom, Lisa, chronicled on Instagram. Instagram

Wilson then posed for a photo with Thelusma, which Lisa shared on her Instagram Story.

“@RitzDiner thank you for the amazing service and delicious Christmas breakfast,” she posted.

Zach Wilson poses with waitress Kensia Thelusma after he gave her two tickets to Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. Instagram

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, will face fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom the Jaguars selected first overall, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Although Wilson will be without his top receivers, head coach Robert Saleh — who will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week — believes his quarterback will thrive amid challenging circumstances.

Quarterback Zach Wilson practices on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, ahead of Sunday’s Jets game against the Jaguars. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“Is it a little bit more difficult because of the lack of continuity with all the different pieces coming in and out of the lineup? Yeah, it’s difficult, but at the same time, his job is to do his best because, I promise, the guys who are getting the opportunity to play are going to give him everything they’ve got,” Saleh said. “If he’s worried about anything other than doing his job and getting the ball where it needs to go, then it could be a problem.”

Despite the rotating cast for Wilson, perhaps the Jets can give the quarterback’s special guests a gift this week: their fourth win of the season.