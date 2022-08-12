Zach Wilson exits Jets’ first preseason game with injury

PHILADELPHIA — Zach Wilson’s second season with the Jets went from bad to worse quickly in the team’s first preseason game Friday night.

Wilson exited the game with an apparent leg injury after a 7-yard scramble in the first quarter against the Eagles. No immediate information about the injury was available. The injury came after Wilson threw an interception to end the Jets’ first drive.

The Jets have pinned their hopes on Wilson making a jump in Year 2 after struggling as a rookie in 2021. He went 3-for-5 with the interception before the injury. On first-and-10 from the Jets’ 42, Wilson scrambled to his right and was heading toward the sideline when he decided to cut in to avoid Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean. He gained seven yards on the play.

Zach Wilson exits the Jets’ preseason game against the Eagles. AP

When Wilson got to his feet, he was clearly limping. He then fell to the ground and the trainers came out to examine him with head coach Robert Saleh watching closely nearby. Wilson was able to walk off the field and immediately went to the locker room.

On the first drive of the night, Wilson threw an interception to Eagles linebacker Kyzir White.