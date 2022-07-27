Zach Wilson asked about sleeping with his mom’s best friend

Zach Wilson came to the podium after the first practice of Jets training camp and said all the right things.

About growing as he enters his second season as the team’s quarterback. About the team bonding trip to Northern Idaho that he organized. And yes, about that other thing — the Instagram accusation by his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, that he slept with his mom’s best friend.

“It’s just about football and that’s really all I can do,” Wilson said. “It is what it is. Excited to be here with the boys. Excited to be in Idaho with those guys, too. Excited to try and get better every day, that’s all I can focus on.”

He did allow that the lack of cell service near Coeur d’Alene as all the drama unfolded earlier this month was an added bonus. But that was that, regarding the topic of his off-field dalliances. Wilson wore a shirt emblazoned with the slogan: “All Gas, No Brake.” He is only interested in looking ahead.

Zach Wilson at Jets training camp on July 27, 2022. Noah K. Murray/NY Post

Zach Wilson at Jets training camp on July 27, 2022. Noah K. Murray/NY Post

“When I make a mistake, I can correct myself now,” he said. “… I feel like I keep improving and getting better, just the understanding of what I’m asked to do in this offense. My ability to make good decisions, get through more reads and keep improving.”

The Jets have taken steps to surround Wilson with more talent, to ensure to the best of their ability that he spends more time in the pocket and less time running for his life. In 13 games last season, Wilson led the league in yards lost due to sacks. A healthy Mekhi Becton, plus the addition of left guard Laken Tomlinson, should help that issue, at least.

General manager Joe Douglas also spent capital on skill positions this offseason. Receiver Garrett Wilson came via the 10th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, running back Breece Hall via the 36th. Tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin are both new faces from free agency.

Zach Wilson with ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile Abbey Gile Instagram

Zach Wilson at Jets training camp on July 27, 2022. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

The goal here is to compete and to build. And to let Wilson, 22, prove he can be the franchise quarterback.

“It’s not true at all,” Wilson said of the notion that the organization’s hopes rest on his shoulders.

In the literal sense, maybe. Certainly, though, he bears quite a weight for his age.

“Could you say if I don’t do my job, the offense will [struggle]?” Wilson said. “Of course, I touch the ball every play. So I gotta do my 1/11th of my job and everything else takes care of itself. That’s all I gotta focus on is, what’s my job? What’s the best play?”

The whole exchange was just another example of how Wilson handles the spotlight of New York: By refusing to lean into it.

“I think he’s very mature,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Very wise. … He does a really good job.”