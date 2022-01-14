Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star leaves Friday’s game with knee injury

The Chicago Bulls await the results of a test on Zach LaVine’s knee after he exited the Bulls’ game against the Warriors with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, LaVine will not return with what he describes as a left knee injury.

Through 37 games, LaVine is averaging 25.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists on .491/.412/.872 shooting splits. The Bulls are in first place in the Eastern Conference but will have to fight to hold onto the top spot as Miami, Brooklyn and Milwaukee are all breathing down their neck.

What’s next for LaVine? Here’s everything we know about his injury and the latest news on how long he may be out.

What is Zach LaVine’s injury?

LaVine appeared to hurt himself just three minutes into Friday’s matchup against Golden State. With the Warriors set to inbound the ball with 8:28 left in the first quarter, LaVine intentionally fouled Stephen Curry and walked directly to the Bulls’ locker room.

How long will Zach LaVine be out?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is confidence among the Bulls that the injury is not a severe one, and that LaVine will not miss a prolonged period of time.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will get an MRI on his left knee Saturday, but there’s initial confidence that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury, sources tell ESPN. It was described as “discomfort” and erring on side of caution with MRI tomorrow. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 15, 2022

There may have been some initial concern surrounding the injury given that LaVine tore the ACL in the same knee in 2017 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

