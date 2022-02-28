Zach Johnson being an underdog, bulldog make him perfect Ryder Cup captain

Don’t underestimate Zach Johnson.

The Europeans would be advised not to do so with the newest U.S. Ryder Cup captain, who was officially introduced on Monday by the PGA of America.

Johnson, 46, becomes the 30th captain in U.S. Ryder Cup history and from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, he’ll be tasked with leading the Americans to a first victory on foreign soil since 1993.

Johnson is both an underdog and a bulldog — having won the 2007 Masters and the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews as part of his 12 career victories. He, too, has played on five Ryder Cup teams, compiling an 8-7-2 record, and played on four Presidents Cup teams with a career record of 10-6-1.

Johnson also has served as a vice captain on the past two U.S. Ryder Cup teams, including the one that routed the Europeans 19-9 last fall at Whistling Straits.

The job in 2023 will be a more difficult one because it’s not a home game, and this is why Johnson is such a good fit. He’s a career overachiever and, though he’s not one of the flashiest stars in the sport, he’s widely respected amongst his peers. His results are sneaky great.

“I know we’re not supposed to win on European soil,” Johnson said Monday. “Well, I’m used to ‘not supposed to’ — not supposed to make it on [the PGA] Tour or win two majors and certainly not supposed to make five Ryder Cup teams. I love it when the ‘not supposed tos’ do.”

Zach Johnson and his wife Kim. AP

Johnson is cut from similar cloth as Steve Stricker, the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, who’s revered by his peers. Like Wisconsin’s Stricker, Johnson is a Midwesterner, from Iowa. Like Stricker, Johnson displays a lot of humility, although those who’ve competed against him are struck by the competitive fire that burns inside of him.

Johnson, never one of the longest hitters in the game, opted to lay up on every par-5 at Augusta when he won the Masters in 2007 while many players were reaching them in two, and he staved off none other than Tiger Woods in the process.

When he won the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews, Johnson buried a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in the final round to get into a playoff with Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman and then birdied the first two holes of the playoff to capture the Claret Jug.

These things illustrate that Johnson is unafraid of the big moment.

And make no mistake: 2023 in Italy will be a big moment.

“Going over there is not easy,’’ Johnson said. “I get that. And frankly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m going to embrace what that difficulty is all about.’’

Johnson’s greatest trait is he embraces who he is, where he came from and how much he’s done with what he’s been given.

“I wasn’t the one who was supposed to,’’ Johnson said. “I was never the best. But I never stopped. I loved working. I’ve always been the guy that shouldn’t, but sometimes does.’’

Johnson, who played his college golf at Drake, which isn’t exactly a feeder program to the PGA Tour, said his humble background “molded’’ him.

“Everybody’s trying to find their edge,’’ he said. “Everybody’s trying to find a way to rise to the top. I’ve always kind of had my back against the wall. Some of those things can bode well as the leader of this team.’’

Zach Johnson Getty Images

As word of Johnson’s impending captaincy leaked out in recent days, his peers applauded the move.

“He’s such a great blend of kind of new school/old school,’’ Daniel Berger said at last week’s Honda Classic. “He’s been a part of so many big teams, and he’s played on Tour for so long, and he’s so well respected among us out here that, when he says something, you listen.

Brooks Koepka called Johnson “an energizer, like a team energizer.’’

When Johnson won that 2007 Masters, he sat before reporters and said, “I’m Zach Johnson from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, just a normal guy.’’

Yet he’s achieved things in the sport that are anything but normal and is likely headed to the World Golf Hall of Fame when eligible.

When it was pointed out on Monday by a reporter that, if the U.S. wins 2023, Johnson would join Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead and Seve Ballesteros as the only golfers to win a Masters at Augusta National and an Open at St. Andrews while captaining a victorious Ryder Cup team, he became visibly emotional.

“Truth be told, it hasn’t hit me yet,’’ Johnson said. “My dreams never reached that far.’’