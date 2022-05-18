Zach Davies’ ex gets support from MLB Wags amid apparent divorce

The wives and girlfriends of MLB players are rallying around Megan Davies, the estranged wife of Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Davies, whom she claims ghosted her for a year.
In a post shared Monday on Instagram, Megan revealed that she’s signing her divorce papers, writing, “Today I am claiming my power back from someone who never deserved it in the first place.”
The MLB WAG community shared loving messages in the comments, including Jenny Cain, the wife of Brewers infielder Lorenzo Cain, who wrote, “So proud of you! 🔥🔥 You deserve the world! Don’t let anyone ever steal your JOY! 🙌🙌🙌.”
The wife of free-agent Eric Sogard also commented, “Love you Meg. I am so, so proud of you,” while Kacie Hosmer, the spouse of Padres pitcher Eric Hosmer, “liked” Megan’s post.
Megan spoke candidly on social media about the alleged deterioration of her marriage to Davies, whom she is believed to have wed in December 2016.
“In 2021 my world as I knew it completely fell apart,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “My husband cut off all communication from me while I was back home in Arizona and he was in another state. He sent a text message at 6am in the morning and then blocked me. I soon found he was having an affair and I had to file for divorce without even having a single conversation with the person I built a life with.”
Davies has not yet addressed the situation publicly as of Wednesday. The 29-year-old pitcher has been inactive on Instagram and Twitter since September 2020, when he was with the San Diego Padres.