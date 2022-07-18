Yves Lampaert fumes after dog unleashes Tour de France chaos

The Tour de France devolved into chaos after a dog made its way into the peloton during the 12th stage of the race. The dog was struck by a rider and subsequently took two other riders off of their bikes.

The stage was tightly compacted at the time, and it was a miracle that more riders didn’t get taken out as the pack nearly came to a halt during the incident. It is still unclear how the dog was able to get onto the road.

Among those who were taken out in the canine chaos was Belgian rider Yves Lampaert. He was left raging after the accident.

A dog causes chaos at the Tour de France TikTok/herveesser

“I don’t remember a lot,” he said. “I just saw the dog at the last moment and then the guy in front of me braked really hard. I didn’t expect that and then I came down. We’ve seen this happen before in the Tour and it’s not funny when it happens to you. I wasn’t a dog lover before and this certainly hasn’t helped.”

He also posted to his Instagram stories saying: “Crash because of a dog. After already many times; please keep your dog at home!!!!!”

Lampaert also posted a picture of his injury, which included a major gash in his right thigh, a major blow after already dealing with leg and back injuries during the event.

“The good legs have gone but I hope that they return fast because my back is still struggling and so are my legs,” Lampaert said. “Having some wounds is taking a long time to recover and this wasn’t the easiest stage on which to recover. I hope that I can get better fast but I have doubts.”

The riders get a rest day on Monday after the end of the 15th stage, a perfectly timed break for Lampaert.

The event has one week left after beginning on July 1.