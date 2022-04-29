Yu gotta believe in Darvish

Yu knew this was coming. Yu Darvish (1-1, 4.43 ERA), who has haunted us since we took over this “bad beat box,” is back. Yu is a career 80-68, many of those 68 coming at our expense.

Darvish will make his fifth start in Pittsburgh. Three of his first four left Padre fans Yu-phoric, allowing a single run over a combined 18 innings. The nine-run fiasco in Frisco is his blemish.

The Pirates’ Zach Thompson (0-2, 10.80) has been a little more consistent. Thompson has surrendered 12 runs over 10 innings in three starts.

The Padres, winners of three straight, are now 13-7 on the young year and are keeping pace with the Giants and Dodgers. A weekend in the Steel City should, Yu know, help. 10 units on San Diego and Yu.

<br />

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Dakota Hudson threw a one-hitter over six strong, Paul Goldschmidt had three RBIs, and the Cards decked the D’backs, 8-3. Back-to-back wins. Up +38 dizzydeans.