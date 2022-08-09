YouTuber Dr. Disrespect shows off arm at 49ers training camp

Gamer and YouTuber Dr. Disrespect showed up at San Francisco 49ers practice on Tuesday, wearing his trademark wig, sunglasses and headphones.

And then he put on a show, wearing a full Niners uniform.

The streaming giant — he has more than four million subscribers on YouTube — uncorked a 60-yard pass to George Kittle.

The Doctor’s cannon caught the eye of some notable NFL folks.

“Laser show,” Bills QB Josh Allen commented on video of the throw on Instagram.

Dr. Disrespect’s athleticism is well documented. The 40-year-old played Division II basketball at Cal Poly Pomona in the early aughts. With an enviable arm and standing at 6-foot-8, Dr. Disrespect might have just entered himself into a competition behind second-year 49ers QB Trey Lance.