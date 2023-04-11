YouTube TV releases new NFL Sunday Ticket prices

YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket prices were officially released Tuesday morning.

After 29 years with DirecTV, the NFL announced the sports package would be getting a fresh start with YouTube in December.

Unlike DirecTV’s version, fans will have more flexibility with the new Sunday Ticket, as they will not have to be a subscriber to the service to get it.

If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, it will cost $249 a season if you get the package during presale that lasts until June 6.

Adding RedZone will bring the price up to $289.

After June 6, Sunday Ticket will be $349 and $389 with RedZone for YouTube TV subscribers.

Members who are only interested in the RedZone Channel can pay $10.99 a month for it throughout the season.

People who don’t have YouTube TV will be paying a bit more.

Those prices will be $349 and $389 (with RedZone included) and will be the presale price range.

Past June 6, the cost will bump up $100 to $449 and $489 with RedZone.

YouTube will offer a multiview that will allow viewers to watch up to four games at one time, although it is unclear if those games will be determined by YouTube or the user.





The 2023 NFL season will be first season NFL Sunday Ticket won’t be airing on DirecTV since its first year in 1994 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There were hopes that YouTube would offer the option for out-of-market fans to buy the games for just their favorite team.

However, that will not be an option in the first season.

“We’re doing research on that right now to figure out what are the right types of packages that would be interesting to users,” Christian Oestlien, YouTube’s vice president of product management, told The Atheltic.

“So nothing to announce there. But, you know, we’re hopeful that we can start testing some new packaging concepts later in the season.”

Compared to 2022, the cheapest price for Sunday Ticket was $293.94 but that still required a DirecTV subscription.

YouTube TV users have an opportunity to get a discount compared to years past.

The new deal lasts seven years with Google — which owns YouTube — paying the NFL $2 billion per season.