Youth wrestler who sucker-punched opponent cited for assault

A high school wrestler who sucker punched his opponent is now dealing with the consequences.

Hafid Alicea, who clocked Cooper Corder after losing their eighth-grade wrestling match, has been cited for assault, according to TMZ.

Alicea received the citation on Thursday after admitting to officers he punched Corder because “he was angry that he had lost the match,” the Oak Park Police Department told the outlet.

All parties cooperated with the investigation, according to the report.

The incident occurred in Oak Park, Ill. at the 2023 Beat the Streets Developmental FS Tournament on April 8.

It was a third-place match in the 125-128-pound weight class.

Corder attends SPAR Academy, while Alicea attends Maine West High School.





Maine West High School’s Hafid Alicea punches SPAR Academy’s Cooper Corder after their match on April 8. Screengrab

Corder, who was wearing a blue singlet, defeated Alicea, who was wearing an orange singlet, 14-2 in the match.

As Corder attempted to shake hands with Alicea following the victory, Alicea subsequently met him with his fist.

Alicea now faces potential fines and other penalties, according to TMZ.





Cooper Corder lies on the ground in pain after being punched by Hafid Alicea following their wrestling match on April 8. Screengrab

“[Corder] is making the best of the situation and is already back to training,” SPAR Academy founder Justin Pearch previosuly told TMZ. “As you may know, wrestling matches can get heated but nothing leading up to the punch would give cause to such bad decision-making on the opponent’s part.

“It’s not tolerated in our sport and Spar Wrestling will never condone that behavior.”