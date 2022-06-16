Young Nationals fan makes ridiculous foul ball catch

Someone get this kid a contract!

On Thursday night in Washington one young fan put in his bid for catch of the year by going full-extension to snag a foul ball hit by the Phillies’ Nelson Cruz in the second inning.

The young Nationals fan was mobbed by his buddies who couldn’t contain their excitement over the moment.

The Phillies could learn a lesson or two from the fan’s textbook effort: Philadelphia, which produces .59 errors per game, has been ridiculed this season for its costly mistakes and subpar defense.

The Phillies entered Thursday in third place, 8 ¹/₂ games out of first in the NL East.