‘You never say never’ on possible NFL comeback

We might not have actually seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL.

While the undisputed greatest quarterback of all-time had what amounted to a several-day retirement last week, he is not ruling out an eventual comeback to the league.

On his SiriusXM show “Let’s Go!” Brady was asked by co-host Jim Gray about the possibility of returning to football.

“[Michael Jordan] came back. Muhammad Ali came back. Mike Tyson came back. So inevitably some quarterback’s going to get hurt or not perform at the level and it’s gonna start in July in training camp. It’s gonna go again in September and probably again in October and November. How are you gonna entertain those thoughts? And would you ever consider that?” Gray asked.

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady responded. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [if it will] change, it most likely won’t. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Tom Brady won’t completely rule out an NFL return. Getty Images

So, we’ve got a “never say never” but also a “most likely” not. Very hard for tea-leaf readers to get a firm grasp!

“And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that,” Brady continued. “But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there, Jim.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009 and have two children together. The quarterback also shares a son with ex Bridget Moynahan. Instagram

Brady has cited family — his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen hates seeing him get hit, and he wants to spend more time with his kids — as well as outside interests, such as his new apparel line, as reasons for his retirement.

For at least the next several years, speculation will abound regarding whether Brady will attempt to mount a comeback. It’s still hard to believe he retired after a season in which he led the league in yards and touchdown passes, and there will undoubtedly be scenarios where to stay retired he will have to tell football franchises — which would also have to arrange a trade with the Buccaneers to obtain his services — thanks but no thanks.