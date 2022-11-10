YES Network broadcaster Fred Hickman dead at 66

Fred Hickman, the longtime sports broadcaster who was the first person seen and heard on the YES Network in 2002, died Wednesday at 66.

“Fred was a joy to work with and a joyful person,” Yankees announcer Michael Kay said in a statement. “A total pro that you felt comfortable with knowing he would lead you the right way on the air. He was the first voice ever heard on YES and his professionalism put us on the right track, a track we are on all these years later.

“This is really sad news and Fred will be missed by all who knew him and worked with him. Condolences to his family. RIP Fred.”

Hickman may be best-known for his work on CNN’s highlights show “Sports Tonight,” which was a rival to “SportsCenter,” which he would anchor later in his career. He won two CableACE awards and a New York Sports Emmy.

Hickman and Nick Charles co-anchored more than 3,000 shows of “Sports Tonight” together in two stints, starting in 1980.

“How have Nick and I stayed together so long? I guess because I don’t go home,” Hickman told Sports Illustrated in 1994.

Later in his career, Hickman worked for Fox Sports South, WVUE in New Orleans, WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge and most recently WDVM-TV in Maryland.

He also formed Fred Hickman Communications, Inc. to provide broadcasting training retired athletes and media training for athletes, coaches and front office personnel.

There was an outpouring of remembrances across social media for the legendary sportscaster, including messages from ESPN anchor Hannah Storm.

“I was the only female anchor at CNN Sports, and Fred was such a welcoming presence…always with a laugh, a quip, a story…and supremely talented. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

YES Network President of Production & Programming John J. Filipelli said, “His legacy, besides being one of extraordinary accomplishment, was — as a person — his dignity, grace and kindness to all who were fortunate to come in contact with him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this most difficult time.”

A cause of death was not announced.

Fred Hickman anchoring “Sports Tonight” in 1989. CNN