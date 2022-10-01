Yankees’ Zack Britton out for year in postseason injury blow

Zack Britton’s hopes of pitching in the postseason are over.

The Yankees placed the left-handed reliever on the 60-day injured list Saturday after he exited Friday’s outing with “shoulder fatigue.” Britton was just over 12 months removed from UCL surgery and pushed the timeline for a return so he could help the Yankees in the playoffs, but physically it did not work out.

“Basically it’s just something that we’re running out of time here and having a little bit of fatigue, it’s one of those things you don’t want to power through that and reach for more and then do some damage as you’re coming back,” manager Aaron Boone said Saturday morning. “But he’s in a good spot heading into the offseason, so just continuing with that.”

Yankees reliever Zack Britton is done for the season. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Pos

The Yankees called up former Mets reliever Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Britton’s roster spot before their game against the Orioles.

The 34-year-old Britton, a pending free agent, ended up pitching in three games, recording two outs and walking six batters with one strikeout.

“I’m just appreciative of how hard he’s worked to get to this point to give himself a chance,” Boone said. “Obviously coming back quick by Tommy John standards, the rehab’s gone really well. I feel like a lot of things are lined up. It’s just that final sharpness. At this point in the season, just kind of up against it there. But he worked his tail off to put himself in this position and give himself an opportunity. Certainly admire that.”

The Yankees opted to add the right-handed Barnes to their roster instead of Miguel Castro or Albert Abreu, who recently finished rehab assignments but may not be activated from the IL.

“Good stuff, good arm,” Boone said of Barnes. “Just wanted that coverage today with what we’re entering into with a doubleheader coming up [Tuesday] and some roster situations. So he’ll likely get in there today.”

Boone said Clay Holmes (shoulder strain) would not be going on the IL because it would take him out of play for the ALDS. Holmes will not pitch the rest of the regular season, but the Yankees still expect him to be ready just before the ALDS begins on Oct. 11.