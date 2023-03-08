Yankees won’t have jersey patch for Opening Day, but it’s coming

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, teams will have advertising patches on their regular-season uniforms this year.

But the Yankees will not have one on Opening Day, The Post has learned.

It is not that the Yankees are against putting the advertising on their fabled pinstripes, but they are not going to do it with anyone for any price, according to sources.

It’s going to be their price, their type of company and, if it happens this season, it likely won’t be until the All-Star break at the earliest. If they don’t have one by then, they could still add one, but it would more likely be pushed to 2024.

“We continue to engage the marketplace for a jersey patch partner,” Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo told The Post.

The Mets, too, are looking into a patch, but don’t have one lined up yet either, Mets spokeswoman Nancy Elder said.

It is a lucrative game that MLB has entered into by adding advertising patches to uniforms. To ensure maximum exposure, left-handed hitters will have the advertising patch on their right sleeve, while righties will have them on their left sleeve. This is so the patch will appear more on TV as it will face a pitcher. The patches are expected to be four by four inches.





Aaron Judge and the Yankees will not have a patch on their jerseys for Opening Day. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Among the teams with patch deals include the Red Sox, who have Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) as part of a decade-long agreement that is reportedly for around $170 million in total.

Baseball is following other sports to the patch game. Uniform sponsorship has been prevalent internationally for years, while the NBA and NHL have recently joined the game.

The Knicks had a patch, but now don’t have one. The Sports Business Journal reported that James Dolan wants $30 million a year for a Knicks patch, which, according to CNBC, is what the Nets currently receive from WeBull.

The exact number the Yankees are looking for is likely in the Knicks range, if not higher. They look at the pinstripe brand as being the top in sports, due its illustrious championship history that includes 27 World Series titles. While there has been resistance to the patch in some markets, the Yankees have always loved their traditions, from no beards to no alternative jerseys.





The Red Sox will wear a MassMutual patch on their jerseys this season. AP

But times have changed, which has resulted in the Yankees wearing different hats and uniforms on MLB theme days that have been set around July Fourth and other dates. The uniforms also have had a Nike “Swoosh” since the 2020 season.

It seems inevitable that the Yankee uniforms will have an advertising patch at some point. However, it won’t be Opening Day.

