Yankees waste Nestor Cortes gem in loss to woeful Orioles

BALTIMORE — Not even the Yankees’ bullpen can overcome the hapless Yankee offense.

Jonathan Loaisiga gave up a go-ahead, two-run single to pinch-hitter Rougned Odor as part of a five-run eighth inning, as the Yankees dropped a series to the woeful Orioles thanks to Sunday’s 5-0 loss at Camden Yards.

The defeat came two days after the Yankees managed just one run in an 11-inning loss in Baltimore, as they continue to insist the lineup is on the cusp of finding its footing.

But other than a brief outburst in the fifth inning of Saturday’s win, when they scored four runs, the Yankee bats were almost entirely silent for three games in Baltimore and have largely disappointed through the season’s first 10 games.

This time, they were blanked by Bruce Zimmerman for five innings, before three Baltimore relievers finished the game.

To make matters worse on Sunday, the lack of run support wasted a tremendous performance by Nestor Cortes, who tossed five shutout innings — including a career-high 12 strikeouts — in his second sterling effort of the season.

After giving up a flare single to Ryan Mountcastle and a walk to Trey Mancini with one out in the first, Cortes retired 12 of the next 13.

He struck out the side in the second and the fourth — needing just nine pitches to do so in the fourth. He whiffed eight of nine until Austin Hays ended Cortes’ day with a line-drive single just over a leaping Isiah Kiner-Falefa to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

Chad Green came on and got Mountcastle to line out to center before Mancini laced another shot to left-center.

Tim Locastro, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday morning, made a fantastic diving grab to rob Mancini.

After Green walked Anthony Santander to extend the inning, he struck out pinch-hitter Cedric Mullins to keep the game scoreless.

In the seventh, the Yankees went to their left-handed bats that began the day on the bench, with Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo leading off against right-hander Dillon Tate. But Rizzo struck out and Gallo lined out into the shift.

In the bottom of the inning, Green gave up a grounder to Kelvin Gutierrez, but Torres — having replaced Kiner-Falefa at short — hurried his throw to first and it pulled Rizzo off the bag for an infield hit.

Jorge Mateo’s single to right sent Gutierrez to this and Jonathan Loaisiga came in for Green to face Hays. Mateo stole second, but Loaisiga struck out Hays with a slider.

Baltimore broke through in the eighth against Loaisiga, as Mountcastle led off with a single and Mancini walked. Santander popped to short and Mullins flied to left, but Robinson Chirinos drew a 10-pitch walk to load the bases for Odor, hitting for Chris Owings.

The Yankees left Loaisiga in the game instead of going to the lefty Lucas Luetge to deal with the left-handed bat of Odor — and it didn’t work, as Odor singled up the middle to drive in the first runs of the game.

Luetge then came on and allowed a two-run double to Gutierrez and Mateo then singled to drive in another run to make it 5-0.